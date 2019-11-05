Suspects arrested moments after robbery at popular seafood restaurant Kalky's









File picture: SAPS Twitter Cape Town - Four suspects who held up a popular seafood restaurant in Kalk Bay, were caught hook, line and sinker when alert cops chased them all the way to Mitchells Plain on Monday. Officials say the brazen crooks opened fire and hit a traffic cop who was parked near Kalky’s, not realising he was the bait that would lead to a large contingent of police hunting them down. According to a police source, the owner was opening the restaurant just after 8am when the robbers held him and his staff at gunpoint and stole the weekend’s takings. One of the men fired a shot, hitting the traffic cop in the arm. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the traffic cop was standing down in the parking lot at Kalk Bay Harbour when he reported being shot in the arm and requested help.

“A few moments later, he witnessed four men fleeing from a nearby restaurant, and raised the alarm about the robbery, providing a description of the getaway vehicle, which was spotted by Law Enforcement officers in Muizenberg,” says Smith.

He says cops chased after the white Hyundai Getz and managed to corner four suspects behind Rocklands Sports Field in Mitchells Plain.

During a search, they found the firearm used in the robbery as well as the stolen cash from the restaurant.

“The quick-thinking of the City’s Law Enforcement staff involved in this incident was key in tracking down the suspects who are now behind bars, and likely to face a range of charges,” says Smith.

“I commend the staff for their actions, and I would also like to wish the officer who was wounded a speedy recovery. The City will provide the necessary support services to him.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, confirms the arrest and says Muizenberg SAPS joined the chase and helped corner the men who were found to be driving a vehicle that had been hijacked in Manenberg.

The suspects will appear in court where they will face charges of attempted murder, business robbery and possession of a hijacked vehicle.

Meanwhile, an off-duty police officer has foiled an attempted hijacking in Philippi East after he shot and killed one of the suspects.

The officer had been in Sheffield Road on Sunday when he was confronted by two suspects who attempted to carry out a hijacking in the street.

But one of the suspects was stopped in his tracks when the cop shot and killed him.

The second suspect managed to flee the scene.

Police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, says the matter is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

