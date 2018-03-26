Cape Town - Another retailer has been dealt a heavy blow after armed men robbed a store in Pelican Park on Saturday.

A Pep store was robbed by five men posing as customers just after 1pm.

Police say one of the men had a gun.

The men, one of whom waited in a getaway vehicle parked directly in front of the store, threatened the cashier and demanded money.

The suspects fled the scene with cash in a white Toyota Avanza, which was spotted on Strandfontein Road.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says no injuries were reported.

“A business robbery case has been opened for investigation by the Grassy Park police after a robbery that was perpetrated on Saturday at 1:15pm at a business premises in Pelican Park,” she says.

“Five men, one armed with a firearm, entered a business and threatened the complainant with a firearm and demanded money."

“They fled the scene with undisclosed amount of money in a white Toyota Avanza."

“No shots were fired and no suspects arrested as yet.”

The same store was robbed in January, with the suspects also fleeing in a white Toyota Avanza.

Daily Voice