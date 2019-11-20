Cape Town – Law enforcement agencies have arrested a 42-year-old man and confiscated around 200 mandrax tablets in separate incidents during a 24-hour lockdown operation in Bishop Lavis.
During the 24-hour operation, which began at 10am on Tuesday, search-and-seizure operations were conducted as well as patrols.
The mandrax pills were confiscated following a high-speed chase when police were pursuing a white bakkie which looked suspicious.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the bakkie came to a standstill after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The occupants managed to evade capture, but an illegal firearm was also found inside the vehicle.