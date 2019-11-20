Suspects evade arrest after high-speed chase during Bishop Lavis lockdown









Photo: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – Law enforcement agencies have arrested a 42-year-old man and confiscated around 200 mandrax tablets in separate incidents during a 24-hour lockdown operation in Bishop Lavis. During the 24-hour operation, which began at 10am on Tuesday, search-and-seizure operations were conducted as well as patrols. The mandrax pills were confiscated following a high-speed chase when police were pursuing a white bakkie which looked suspicious. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the bakkie came to a standstill after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The occupants managed to evade capture, but an illegal firearm was also found inside the vehicle.

Commenting on the arrest of the 42-year-old man, police said: "During the operation, information was received about drug dealings in Valhalla Park and members followed up on this.

"When the members arrived at the location in Agnes Street, Valhalla Park, they noticed a male that fitted the description.

"As they approached the male, he slowly moved away from his post. When the members searched the area, they found a bag containing dagga and 18 half mandrax tablets. An undisclosed amount of cash was also confiscated.

"A 42-year-old male was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs. Once charged he will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charge."

Bags of dagga were also found abandoned when officers were dropped by the chopper near Keurberg Road in Bishop Lavis.

The high-speed chase occurred at about 9.30am when members of the Maitland Flying Squad were conducting patrols in the Bishop Lavis area.

On approaching the corners of Lavis Drive and 35th Avenue, they spotted a white Nissan 1400 LDV. The driver changed direction when he spotted the SAPS vehicle and the officers then gave chase.

"A high-speed chase then followed through the streets of Bishop Lavis and members called for back-up. Operation vehicles responded in Sky Road, Bishop Lavis.

"The driver of the white Nissan LDV then lost control and the vehicle came to a halt. The occupants of the LDV fled the scene with the members in pursuit.

"Upon searching the vehicle, a .38 Rossi revolver was found abandoned inside. Members also found a bag containing 209 mandrax tablets worth an estimated street value of R9 405."

No arrests have been made as yet.



