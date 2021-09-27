Suspects granted bail after found in possession of mandrax tablet worth R1 million

CAPE TOWN: Two of the three men facing charges of dealing in narcotics were granted bail in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Blessings Pasi, Nkosinathi Gamede and Ndumiso Buthelezi, aged between 27 and 37, were arrested on Sunday, September 19, during an intelligence-driven operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks Zinzi Hani said the men were arrested along the N1 highway near Beaufort West after officers received a tip-off about narcotics being transported from Gauteng to Cape Town. “The team led by the George-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, accompanied by the Beaufort West K9 unit, nabbed the suspects on the Sunday evening after working tirelessly to gather the information regarding the identified suspects and a white truck that was intercepted,” Hani said. She said 33 500 mandrax tablets, estimated to have a street value of R1 million, were uncovered in the vehicle they were travelling in

Gamede was granted R50 000 bail and Buthelezi R20 000 bail. Pasi has been remanded in custody. The matter against the trio has been postponed until October 8 for further investigation.