Cape Town - The three men accused of kidnapping and murdering showjumper Meghan Cremer will spend Christmas and New Year behind bars.
Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where they heard they would only be back in the dock on January 27 2020.
Senior State prosecutor, Emily Van Wyk informed the court that evidence such as forensics, reports and statements were still outstanding and needed to be finalised.
Magistrate Keith Le Keur told the men they needed to be patient because reports such as post mortem took a while to be conducted.
Sias faces charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.