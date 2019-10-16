Suspects in Meghan Cremer kidnap and murder to spend Christmas behind bars









Meghan Cremer Photo: Facebook Cape Town - The three men accused of kidnapping and murdering showjumper Meghan Cremer will spend Christmas and New Year behind bars. Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where they heard they would only be back in the dock on January 27 2020. Senior State prosecutor, Emily Van Wyk informed the court that evidence such as forensics, reports and statements were still outstanding and needed to be finalised. Magistrate Keith Le Keur told the men they needed to be patient because reports such as post mortem took a while to be conducted. Sias faces charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.

While Daniels and Jaftha face charges of theft of a motor vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.

The men abandoned their bail application last month.

Meghan's body was found on August 8 on a sand mine on a farm in Philippi after an alleged confession by Sias.

Sias is the only suspect charged with her murder.

Meghan, 30, had been strangled to death and a rope was found her neck.

Her white Toyota Auris was allegedly found in possession of the trio.

Meghan, who worked for Woodstock bakery, went missing on August 3 after leaving her home in Rietvlei, Philippi and was an avid horse rider and competed professionally.

Earlier, family friend, Linda Mohr posted on Facebook that Sias had worked as a labourer on their farm was known to them.

[email protected]

Daily Voice