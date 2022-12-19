Suspects who kidnapped and tried robbing elderly couple from Table View nabbed

Cape Town - Police have arrested two suspects, a man and a woman after they allegedly kidnapped an elderly couple from Table View at the weekend. The suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to police, on Saturday, December 17, the elderly couple was busy picking flowers near Big Bay when they were approached by the two suspects, who were unknown to them. The suspects were brandishing knives. The suspects demanded the belongings of the couple, and the elderly man told them he had a cell phone at home that he would give them.

According to police, the suspects then forced the elderly couple into the vehicle and drove to a secured complex in Parklands where the couple lives. “Arriving at the gate, the security guard noticed the unknown male and female in the car with the elderly couple and started a conversation when the gentleman shouted that they were being kidnapped and the police must be contacted. “The male suspect then reversed and sped away. The security guard immediately contacted Table View Police Station. Upon arrival and questioning the guard, the officers made an announcement to all other stakeholders and police stations to be on the lookout for the vehicle,” police said.

The couple were driven to Delft by the suspects and various banks which were closed. The suspects took the couple to Parow, where they again attempted to get to banks inside a mall. This, too, was unsuccessful. Police identified the vehicle in the mall's parking area and subsequently arrested the duo.

The suspects, a 26-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were taken into custody. The elderly couple was unharmed but left traumatised. In a separate incident, police in Table View confiscated large quantities of alcohol at the weekend.