Swartland Municipality launches its Festive Season Road Safety Campaign

CAPE TOWN - With the festive season on our doorstep, many motorists will be entering the Western Cape and thus the Swartland Municipality launched its Festive Season Road Safety Campaign on Wednesday. MEC of transport and public works Daylin Mitchell was present at the launch which took place at the N7 weighbridge just outside Moorreesburg.

The municipality said road and transportation safety becomes an even greater priority as the festive season approaches and it will see a significant increase in traffic and visitors coming to or moving through its region. MEC of transport and public works Daylin Mitchell and Swartland executive mayor, alderman Harold Cleophas at the N7 weighbridge during the launch of Swartland’s Festive Season Road Safety Campaign on Wednesday. Photo: Swartland Municipality “Road safety is absolutely critical throughout the year, but unfortunately the festive season is often synonymous with some of the most horrific accidents. “Because some of the province’s busiest routes run through the Swartland, including the R27 and the N7, we want to make every effort to ensure a safer travel environment for all. The safety of every person entering our region is important and for that reason all our traffic and law enforcement officers will be working throughout this festive season,” it said.

Executive mayor, alderman Harold Cleophas reminded residents and visitors that safety was everyone’s responsibility. He urged motorists to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy. “Do not risk your own life, or that of your family in a taxi or bus that is not 100% safe and roadworthy.

“Being a passenger is not a passive role, we must demand excellence and responsibility from our public transport providers. “Our sincere gratitude also goes out to the law enforcement, traffic and other officials who are sacrificing time with their families to ensure our safety during the holidays,” Cleophas said. He also urged residents and visitors to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols and urged those who have not yet been vaccinated to get the jab.