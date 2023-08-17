Swellendam Protests: Call for calm as town teeters on the edge after day of looting and violence

Swellendam, a town recently marred by violent protests, has witnessed its municipality offices set ablaze, local businesses looted, and a wave of destruction that has sent shockwaves throughout the Western Cape. The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has expressed its deep concern and outright condemnation of these events.

Bheke Stofile, President of Salga, stated, "The events in Swellendam are deeply regrettable and stand in stark contrast to the values of unity and progress that South Africa holds dear. We strongly denounce these actions and demand immediate and decisive justice. Such actions erode our societal foundations and hinder the collective progress we work so diligently towards." Amidst ongoing debates surrounding the financial challenges of municipalities and the status of indigents, Salga said it recognises the hardships endured by both financially struggling households and numerous municipalities nationwide. Stofile elaborated, "The indigent policy is designed to offer targeted assistance to the most vulnerable families, addressing the financial limitations of municipalities. Its aim is to enhance the lives of the indigent by ensuring access to essential free services for the most impoverished, including households led by children. It should never become a catalyst for conflict or the destruction of municipal assets."

Last year, Salga rolled out the nationwide civic responsibility initiative, 'Asisho! Let’s Say It', encouraging citizens and businesses to uphold their financial responsibilities to their local municipalities. This aids in the delivery of vital services to those most in need. Currently, municipalities are owed a staggering R300 billion by households and businesses, causing financial strain that sometimes impacts the services provided to registered indigent households.

Stofile emphasised that indigent status is fluid, reflecting the changing economic conditions of households. As families' financial situations improve, it's essential for municipalities to ensure that aid is directed to those genuinely in need. This is achieved by asking registered households to reapply for indigent status, typically on an annual basis.

SALGA is advocating for communities to foster open dialogues with their local authorities to avert similar future incidents. Donavan Joubert, SALGA Western Cape Chairperson said:, "SALGA is working closely with the municipality to gauge the damage and ascertain the support needed. It's paramount that essential services are safeguarded, enabling the municipality to continue serving the community." The association is appealing to the Swellendam community to collaborate with the municipality in devising lasting solutions concerning the indigent policy. They also urge all stakeholders to support the Swellendam municipality and its community during these challenging times.

This, as the town is on edge following days of violence where shops and other businesses in the main town as well as in Railton were also looted and damaged. All entrances and exits around the town were blocked early Wednesday morning. Western Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Jandre Bakker said the N2 was closed and traffic had to be diverted.