Swiss tourist dies in paragliding accident in the Western Cape

A man visiting from Switzerland died in what has been described as a paragliding accident in the Western Cape. The 64-year-old man died on Thursday, due to his injuries.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana confirmed the incident and said Tulbagh police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation. The victim was part of a group of five gliders that departed from Piekenierskloof in Citrusdal between 1pm and 2pm. “Tulbagh police responded to an incident in Waterval Nature Reserve near Ontongskop on Thursday, January 9, 2025. It is alleged that the others lost contact with the victim. They contacted Skymed and started searching for the deceased,” Manyana said.

“The 64-year-old man was then found in the mountains and brought to Waterval Nature Reserve where he was declared deceased by the medical personnel. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. An inquest docket has been opened for further investigation.” The South African Hang-gliding and Paragliding Association (SAHPA) said there are currently not witnesses of the incident. “On the afternoon of Thursday, January 9, 2025, a 64-year-old recreational paraglider pilot visiting from Switzerland died of his injuries after an accident near Porterville. The Search and Rescue was coordinated by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC) and was conducted by Metro EMS Rescue and AMS,” SAHPA said.