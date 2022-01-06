NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Police confirmed hikers alerted authorities on Wednesday after they found the belongings of a hiker along Table Mountain. File Picture: Supplied
Table Mountain hiker fell to his death, says SAPS

By Robin-Lee Francke

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the death of a hiker on Table Mountain and said the man fell to his death on Wednesday.

All rescue services were dispatched to locate the missing hiker, who has now been identified as a 53-year-old man.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, hikers trailing along the mountain found the personal belongings of the man and alerted authorities.

“The body of a 53-year-old male was recovered this morning on Table Mountain after he fell to his death.

“According to reports, a search was conducted yesterday (Wednesday) at about 5pm after hikers found belongings of the deceased on the mountain.

“They alerted authorities after accessing details on a cellular telephone found with the belongings,” van Wyk said.

He said at about 7pm, the missing man’s body was discovered near a ravine by rescuers conducting a search on foot.

However, due to the terrain and windy conditions, the body could only be retrieved on Thursday morning.

It remains unclear what the circumstances of the fall were.

“The body was retrieved by a metro rescue team with the help of the Skymed helicopter.

“An inquest docket was opened by Cape Town Central SAPS detectives for further investigation,” van Wyk added.

