Table Mountain hiker fell to his death, says SAPS

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the death of a hiker on Table Mountain and said the man fell to his death on Wednesday. All rescue services were dispatched to locate the missing hiker, who has now been identified as a 53-year-old man.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, hikers trailing along the mountain found the personal belongings of the man and alerted authorities. “The body of a 53-year-old male was recovered this morning on Table Mountain after he fell to his death. “According to reports, a search was conducted yesterday (Wednesday) at about 5pm after hikers found belongings of the deceased on the mountain.

“They alerted authorities after accessing details on a cellular telephone found with the belongings,” van Wyk said. He said at about 7pm, the missing man’s body was discovered near a ravine by rescuers conducting a search on foot. However, due to the terrain and windy conditions, the body could only be retrieved on Thursday morning.