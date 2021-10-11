Table Mountain hiker pays R500 ransom after dog kidnapping ordeal

Cape Town – A Cape Town woman had to pay a R500 ransom after her dog was kidnapped during a walk on Table Mountain. Financial journalist Lisette Lombard had gone walking in the direction of Rhodes Memorial at 11am on Saturday when she discovered her dog, the 12-year-old Jack Russell Jolie, had gone missing.

’’My dog was kidnapped from Table Mountain today by a syndicate. I was held ransom for a reward,’’ she had posted on Twitter on Saturday. ’’She was literally only about 20m behind me and when I looked again she was gone. Luckily with the police in Kirstenhof we managed to get her back tonight.’’ Initially, after a three-hour search, she had been unable to track down her dog, she told Netwerk24. She was then contacted by the dog kidnappers, who had obtained her contact details from the tag on the dog’s collar.

After extended negotiations, she and the kidnappers agreed on a R500 ransom and to meet at 7pm at the Blue Route Mall in Tokai. With police officers observing from their unmarked car nearby, four men in a Mazda Etude arrived at the mall, the transaction took place – after one man had stepped out of their car – and she was reunited with her dehydrated dog. The kidnappers had wanted the rendezvous point to be close to Bellville. ’’He said he would not tell me where my dog was until I give him the money. I said, okay, I was going to give the reward, if we can arrange to meet somewhere.

’’Then he told me a name of an area close to Bellville and I said I can't come there. I would rather meet somewhere central, maybe at Mowbray police station, to ensure my dog has a safe passage and I am safe. ’’And I will give them their reward. He said, no, let's meet at Blue Route Mall,’’ Lombard told News24. Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: ’’Information gathered from a SAPS official, who was involved in the matter, indicates that he and a colleague assisted a complainant, who came to the Kirstenhof police station on Saturday evening.