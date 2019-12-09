Cape Town - Western Cape member of the executive council (MEC) for economic affairs David Maynier on Monday said he has established a task team to solve ongoing congestion in the Cape Town port.
"We are concerned by the significant issues at the Port of Cape Town particularly with regards to congestion at the container terminal. These issues are impacting on the costs and efficiencies of the logistics and export industries, and are impeding economic growth and job creation in the Western Cape," Maynier said.
He said a meeting was held with all stakeholders, including exporters and importers, trucking companies, Transnet, the South African Revenue Service and representatives of shipping lines.
The meeting reflected on the root causes of the delays at the port, among them institutional matters, port capacity, and the traffic flow of trucks carrying containers into and out of the port.
Maynier said a more efficient port was crucial as exports were in key in creating jobs and economic growth in the province.