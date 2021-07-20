Taxi accident crash victim left with R26K damage, theft case opened against him

Cape Town – Philippi East SAPS is trying to solve a car accident dispute after an e-hailing taxi driver crashed into a man. The incident happened on Stock Road in Philippi East on 19 June when the taxi drove into a VW Polo after he tried to avoid another car.

Mihlali Mbizo, the driver of the Polo Classic, says the owner is now refusing to pay for the damages and instead opened a theft case against him because the driver left the damaged taxi, a Honda Amaze, at his house. “He kept on calling an Elize, who said she would be there in two minutes but never came,” he says. Mihlali says they eventually decided to tow the car to his house because no one was injured in the accident.

Aggrieved: Mihlali Mbizo Picture: Supplied But the next day the driver rocked up with cops after he laid a theft charge for the Honda. An angry Mihlai explains: “The driver said he was just doing what any employee would do to keep his job, even if it means making a wrong statement at the same police station that has the accident report and that knows where the cars were being kept. “It will cost about R26 000 to fix the damages.”

The driver, Trust Gevi, says his boss, Elize Faivelowitz, instructed him to open a theft case. “I was in the fast lane and a vehicle was approaching me so I swerved, moving to the left lane and I accidentally hit his car/ “I explained everything to my boss but she said we needed to open a case because Mihlali had no right to tow her car to his place,” says Trust.