Taxi driver facing charges for transporting passengers after testing positive for Covid-19

Cape Town - A taxi driver who tested positive for Covid-19 is facing attempted murder charges and is now in a quarantine site in Cape Town after he was stopped in a vehicle checkpoint on the R61 in Beaufort West. He was allegedly caught ferrying seven passengers, police said on Friday. Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the driver had been informed of his positive results two days ago. "The driver, who had apparently tested positive for the virus after taking a test on 30 April 2020 on the N2 Tsitsikamma roadblock in the Eastern Cape, was duly informed two days ago by the testing authority of the outcome of the test. "Yet, he allegedly proceeded with the trip on Thursday and was apprehended on the R61 road near Beaufort West enroute to the Eastern Cape," said Potelwa.

The driver, seven passengers and three other persons in an accompanying vehicle were transported by police and traffic officials back to Cape Town where they are in a quarantine site.

"The police and traffic officials who escorted the driver and passengers back to Cape Town will undergo the necessary monitoring in line with Covid-19 protocols, as a precaution.

"The police will ensure the driver is charged and appears before a court of law after consultation with the department of health officials," Potelwa said.

She added that police are pleading with all citizens to respect the rule of law.

"Police officials will track those who break the law and ensure they are brought to book."

IOL