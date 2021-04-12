Taxi horror: Girl, 12, mourns slain father, sibling left disabled

Cape Town – The 5-year-old daughter of a slain taxi owner Angelo Kube will also have to contend with being disabled for life. Aside from his family, his loss will also be deeply felt as a fundraiser for the Ravensmead Cape Coloured Congress – Kube was assisting in being a ’’voice for the voiceless“. Last Thursday, two gunmen opened fire on the 44-year-old Uitsig community leader’s car, whose daughters were with him in his Avanza at the time. Kube died at the scene while his 12-year-old daughter was lucky enough to have only sustained mild injuries. The 5-year-old is still in an intensive-care unit after one of the hail of bullets struck her in the chest and severed her spinal cord. "She's now in ICU and the doctor's diagnosis is that she is paralysed from her neck downwards," said a relative, Ebrahim Paulse, EWN reported.

"These guys are getting away with murder. I feel that the death penalty should be brought back. We, as a community, must stand up to fight against these criminals. These gangsters should be charged with terrorism instead."

According to the Cape Coloured Congress’s regional chairperson, Graham Malgas, Kube was visiting his mother with his family in Donegal Avenue, Connaught Estate, the Cape Times reported.

“Angelo’s wife was inside the house with his mother. He was shot more than five times in his upper body,” said Malgas.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they are investigating a case of murder, two attempted murders and robbery.

He said the motive for the shooting was still unknown but detectives were following up on all leads.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has called an urgent meeting with the leaders of the minibus taxi council to find a way to curb the senseless killings.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association president Victor Wiwi and his protector, Victor Sibusiso Msane, were shot and killed while travelling in the direction of Nyanga on Wednesday night.

This brought the total number of taxi-related murders in the Western Cape to 25 since January, with 11 attempted murders and injuries over the same period.

IOL