Taxi strike: police confiscate 13 petrol bombs, trio arrested

Cape Town – Police in Cape Town have arrested three men with strong links to the taxi industry with 13 petrol bombs in Delft. Members of the Western Cape Flying Squad were strategically deployed as the taxi industry embarked on a two-day strike across the province.

Early on Monday morning, two buses – a Golden Arrow and a MyCiti bus – were torched in Khayelitsha. In an incident along Oscar Mpetha Road in Kuyasa, shots were fired at a bus transporting passengers. A passenger was injured and rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Police have opened an attempted murder case. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, members were on route patrol, when they spotted a Toyota Quantum taxi and a sedan vehicle in pursuit of a furniture delivery vehicle that was driving along Delft Main Road just before 11am. She said the driver of the furniture delivery vehicle seemed in distress and while Flying Squad members responded they called for back up too.

“Once they pulled over the 15-seater vehicle and the sedan, they searched the vehicles. Thirteen petrol bombs were discovered and the suspects were subsequently apprehended. “The suspects, between the ages of 28 and 32, are alleged to have strong links to the taxi industry and are expected to appear in court as soon as they are charged in terms of the Explosives Act,” Potelwa said. She said the furniture delivery vehicle was escorted out of the area by police officers.

