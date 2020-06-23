Teacher union condemns murders of two Cape Town pupils
The SA Democratic Teachers Union in the Western Cape has condemned the alleged rape and brutal killing of 17-year old Amahle Quko, a Grade 11 pupil at Sinethemba High School in Phillipi.
Commenting on the spike in gender-based violence and femicide in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday what made matters worse was the fact that "these barbaric acts and senseless killings come during Child Protection month".
It also condemned the murder of the 7-year-old Raynecia Kotjie of Belhar, a Grade 1 learner at Belhar Primary School, who was allegedly killed by her mother's estranged boyfriend.
"The attacks on our female learners cannot be tolerated. The body of Amahle, fondly known as Pretty, was found dumped, naked and bruised in the early hours of Saturday 20 June 2020.
"It is indeed sad that as we are engaged in a war against Covid-19 to save lives, men in South Africa have declared war on women and children of South Africa, causing immeasurable pain to families, friends and the school community at large.
"It cannot be correct that fear and anxiety should be part and parcel of the everyday lives of girls and women in South Africa.
"As the union, we vow to pursue a relentless battle to eradicate this scourge of GBV in our schools and communities and we call upon the Department of Justice to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book and justice is served for Amahle, Raynecia and all other victims of these horrendous crimes.
"We reiterate the call for NO BAIL for the perpetrators of rape and femicide. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and the entire school community of the late Amahle Quku and Raynecia Kotjie.
"You are in our thoughts and prayers. May the soul of our dear Amahle and Raynecia rest in eternal peace."IOL