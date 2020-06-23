Teacher union condemns murders of two Cape Town pupils

The SA Democratic Teachers Union in the Western Cape has condemned the alleged rape and brutal killing of 17-year old Amahle Quko, a Grade 11 pupil at Sinethemba High School in Phillipi.

Commenting on the spike in gender-based violence and femicide in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday what made matters worse was the fact that "these barbaric acts and senseless killings come during Child Protection month".

It also condemned the murder of the 7-year-old Raynecia Kotjie of Belhar, a Grade 1 learner at Belhar Primary School, who was allegedly killed by her mother's estranged boyfriend.

"The attacks on our female learners cannot be tolerated. The body of Amahle, fondly known as Pretty, was found dumped, naked and bruised in the early hours of Saturday 20 June 2020.



"The current spike in gender-based violence and femicide in our country amidst the Covid-19 pandemic has left our most vulnerable in our society, the women and children, at a low, fighting an invisible enemy in the form of the virus, as well as a visible enemy, the perpetrators of GBV, who in many cases are known to the victims.