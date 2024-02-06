Teams rescue teen after party on Lion’s Head

An apparent fun night out with friends did not end so well for a teenager who was rescued following a party near the summit of Lion's Head at the weekend. The teen was found lying, in a foetal position and may have been suffering from dehydration, heat stroke and was most likely intoxicated, said Friends of Lions Head and Signal Hill chairperson, Kosta Papageorgiou.

Papageorgiou had been trekking up Lion's Head for his daily summit when he came across the teen. He said he was alerted that a party, involving a deejay, electronic dj equipment, a generator and a mixing table, was taking place at the summit. Papageorgiou alerted the Search and Rescue officials,the City of Cape Town's law enforcement officials and South African National Parks Operations.

Picture: SARZA He said he saw the music equipment in bags and empty alcohol bottles.

Papageorgiou said he saw the youngster lying on the ground with people standing over him, trying to help. Papageorgiou checked the teen's pulse and asked him questions. He was told that the boy had been consuming alcohol. Rescue teams rushed to attend to the teen and once stabilised, he was put into a harness and assisted down the trail path to a family member who eventually drove him home.

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson, David Nel, said they were grateful that the youngster was not injured. “In total more than 20 rescuers responded to the incident, with as many on standby,” Nel said. “Our beautiful wilderness spaces are there to be enjoy responsibly. Respect the environment. Be courteous to fellow outdoor enthusiasts and abide by the rules of the park.”