Technical fault causes power outages in Cape Town

Johannesburg - The City of Cape Town has confirmed on Monday that a technical fault on the grid has caused blackouts in the city’s Area 7, which includes areas such as the Atlantic and Camps Bay. Areas including the Atlantic Seaboard and parts of Woodstock are also understood to be experiencing power outages while the city attends to the outage.

The City of Cape Town said on Facebook: “Due to a technical fault on the grid, Area 7 has lost power supply. “City teams are hard at work fixing the unplanned fault. Unfortunately it is not clear at this stage when power will be restored,” the city said.

They have called for Cape Town residents not to use the Electricity Call Centre as it was experiencing high call volumes. “Due to the high call volumes which the Electricity Call Centre is currently experiencing, customers are encouraged to instead make use of SMS or email to report electricity outages. “City’s service channels (please only use one channel and don't log the same request multiple times),” they said.