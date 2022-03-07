Teen arrested after Cape Town couple gunned down in their home

Cape Town – A 15-year-old has been arrested after a man, the brother of singer Craig Lucas, and his wife were shot and killed in their Brackenfell home. Tributes have been pouring in for Warren and Arlene Lucas who were murdered in their home on Sunday.

The couple, both 37, were shot in their Brackenfell home. Warren is believed to be the brother of South African singer Craig Lucas. In a social media post, family spokesperson Brigette Brukman confirmed the loss of the Lucas family.

“The family has experienced a grave tragedy and loss. At this time they ask that you respect their privacy as they deal with the death of Warren and Arlene,” the post read. Brukman told IOL no further comment was available but once advised, a press release will be sent out. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting incident.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident last night (Sunday) at about 6pm in Sharon Crescent, Protea Heights in Brackenfell, where a 37-year-old male and a 37-year-old female were shot and fatally wounded are under investigation,” Twigg said. Brackenfell police are investigating a double murder he stated. “According to reports, Brackenfell police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.

“A 15-year-old suspect was arrested and will be evaluated today (Monday),” Twigg said. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]

