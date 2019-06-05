File photo: ER24

Port Elizabeth - A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after he collided with a light motor vehicle and was knocked from his mountain bike on D'Almeida Avenue, Edgemead, Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon. "ER24 paramedics arrived to find the South African Police Services and members of the community tending to the teenager. The exact details aren't clear, but it is suspected that a light motor vehicle collided with him from behind," ER24 said in a statement.

He sustained multiple injuries and was treated and stabilised at the scene before being taken to a nearby private hospital further care, ER24 said.

"The Fire Department, SAPS and other services were on the scene for further investigations."

African News Agency (ANA)