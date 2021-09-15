Teen dies after a game of touch rugby

Cape Town – A Western Cape town is reeling in shock over the death of a pupil after a friendly game of touch rugby during school hours. The Grade 11 boy from Tulbagh High School collapsed after the game on Tuesday during interval.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the incident was reported to Tulbagh police. “Tulbagh South African Police Service (SAPS) responded to a complaint as received from Tulbagh High School on Tuesday about 1pm. “The members drove to the local hospital where they found the victim, a 19-year-old male who was declared deceased upon arrival by the medical personnel.

“A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Twigg said. He also has confirmed that Tulbagh police have registered an inquest docket regarding the teen’s death. The Western Cape education department’s (WCED’s) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said the department was aware of the incident.

“It is with sadness that I can confirm that a Grade 11 learner passed away yesterday [Tuesday]afternoon after collapsing allegedly during a game of touch rugby during the interval period at school. “The WCED sends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community who are devastated by this very sudden and tragic loss,” Hammond said. She said the school contacted health services immediately after the incident and the pupil was rushed to the local clinic where he died.

Hammond has confirmed the cause of death is unknown at this stage. She gas said the WCED has arranged for counselling services for staff and learners. [email protected]