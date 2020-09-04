Teen illusionist aims for gold at magicians’ championships

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - An aspiring magician from a township in Cape Town is ready to take on a provincial competition and bring home the gold. Alfred Baba, 17, is an illusionist from Crossroads, Nyanga, and will be going head-to-head with his peers at the virtual 2020 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships on Saturday. The competition, which is a production by the College of Magic, will see teenagers from all over the province vying for top honours and the coveted trophies of close-up and stage magic. In 2019, Baba was the runner-up in the competition and said he is more determined than ever to win gold. The charming teenager said he started doing magic in 2017 at the age of 15 because he had always wished to have magical powers and amaze people with the art.

“I love magic because I enjoy having the magical ability of putting a smile on someone's face and leaving them with something to remember by doing what I love.

“Magic puts me in a comfort zone and it makes me more open as a person. I talk more to people than I used to.

“My love for magic also comes from me being introduced to more people that have made a positive impact in my life,” Baba told African News Agency.

He is inspired by Lukas Lee, who uses manipulative magic, and Bond Lee, as he loves how they perform and classically present their shows.

While he may be a bit nervous for the upcoming competition, Baba said he is ready, and this future David Copperfield hopes to become world renowned and tour the globe with his acts.

African News Agency (ANA)