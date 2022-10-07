Teen soccer star needs financial help to grab once in a lifetime opportunity to go to Dallas

Cape Town - A Cape Town teenager has the opportunity of a lifetime to attend one of the most competitive junior tournaments in the world, but needs your assistance to make his dream a reality. Jordan Van Den Heever, 17, from Brackenfell is a rising soccer player and his team, Table View Football Club has been invited to attend the Dallas Cup in the US in April 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the needs R41 500 to partcipate this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The Dallas Cup has representatives from over 35 countries and has been hosted annually since 1980. Jordan Van Den Heever needs your assistance in making it to the Dalls Cup tournament in the US. Photo: supplied Soccer scouts from universities and colleges from across the US attend the tournament looking for players to offer scholarships to.

While Jordan may be a superstar on the field, he has been called an all-round athlete as he rakes up continuous medals in athletics. Speaking to IOL, Van Den Heever said he was extremely excited about the opportunity as he had never been abroad. “The Dallas Cup opportunity is a great way of experiencing new things and new beginnings.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jordan Van Den Heever needs your assistance in making it to the Dalls Cup tournament in the US. Photo: supplied “I believe I can play any sport because I am a very fast learner. I love doing physical things and currently, I play soccer, rugby and do athletics,” he said. The teen who has been playing soccer since the age of four, says he started dabbling in athletics just to ‘keep fit’ during off seasons but soon discovered his natural talent and started doing athletics seriously at the age of 13. “I have a passion for these sports because of the mentality it brings and that it allows me to learn new things every day. It also helps me just putting my focus on one thing,” Van Den Heever said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Brackenfell High School pupil said his local soccer star was his grandfather who has since passed on, and Cristiano Ronaldo was his international favourite. Jordan Van Den Heever needs your assistance in making it to the Dalls Cup tournament in the US. Photo: supplied He is also an avid Cape Town City FC and Portugal FC fan. As he progresses, it is his dream to play soccer professionally.

“I want to be a soccer player when I grow up, playing for Cape Town City and representing our country nationally, if only God spares me those years and I stay injury free. “My biggest inspiration would be a quote from my role model: ‘never stop trying, never give up, and do the best’. Jordan Van Den Heever needs your assistance in making it to the Dalls Cup tournament in the US. Photo: supplied “Christiano Ronaldo is always dedicated to training and making sure that he is fit and healthy for everything. Going to Dallas would be a good way of learning new things and seeing new things but most importantly I would forever be grateful for an opportunity to do something that I love,” van Den Heever told IOL.

His proud mother, Judy Tommy, 38, who beams with pride every time she attebds her son’s games, said he started loving the soccer ball at the age of three. “It's a great feeling to see him on the field. He knows exactly what he wants and he set goals for himself in athletics and soccer. “I attend every game, big or small I'm there. Jordan is dedicated to what he does. He is a go-getter and very disciplined.

“Going to Dallas would be a great opportunity for him to experience international soccer and to be noticed by soccer scouts,” she told IOL. Her biggest wish for her only child is success in life, she added. If you would like to assist this aspiring soccer star, you can assist by donating to the Table View FC bank account.

Account details: Account name: Dallas Cup 2023 Bank Name: ABSA