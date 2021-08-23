Teen to appear in George court over alleged murder of boy, 12
Cape Town – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 12-year-old to death in Conville, George.
The suspect is due to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday. According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, the suspect's parents handed him over to the authorities after he had fled the scene of the crime.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased, who had been identified as Austin Kiewiets from Korhaan Street, Conville, and his friends were escorting a friend to his residence when the 14-year-old suspect accosted him in Tinktinkie Street, Conville, at about 12:45 on Sunday, 22 August,’’ said Pojie.
’’It is alleged that the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the deceased in the left side of his chest. He succumbed to the injury on the scene and was later declared dead by paramedics.”
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man is due to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court today for the alleged murder of his girlfriend's eight-year-old son, Imange Jantjies, during a domestic scuffle in the Thembalethu township, near George.
On Thursday, the suspect and his girlfriend had gone to the Thembalethu SAPS Community Service Centre to report the incident.
"Upon entry to the residence, situated in the informal settlement in Zone 7, members made the gruesome discovery of the boy, who had already succumbed to multiple injuries to the body," Pojie said.
The alleged murder weapon, a knife, was found inside the residence and the man was placed under arrest.
Pojie said the circumstances of the murder were being investigated.
“All efforts will be made to keep the suspect incarcerated for a very long time. Therefore, the area cluster commander has instructed that bail must be opposed at all costs,” said Pojie.
IOL