Teen to appear in George court over alleged murder of boy, 12

The suspect is due to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday. According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, the suspect's parents handed him over to the authorities after he had fled the scene of the crime.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased, who had been identified as Austin Kiewiets from Korhaan Street, Conville, and his friends were escorting a friend to his residence when the 14-year-old suspect accosted him in Tinktinkie Street, Conville, at about 12:45 on Sunday, 22 August,’’ said Pojie.

’’It is alleged that the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the deceased in the left side of his chest. He succumbed to the injury on the scene and was later declared dead by paramedics.”

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man is due to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court today for the alleged murder of his girlfriend's eight-year-old son, Imange Jantjies, during a domestic scuffle in the Thembalethu township, near George.