Metrorail released CCTV footage of the two suspects allegedly involved in the recent train fires at the Cape Town Station. Picture: Metrorail/Supplied

Cape Town - Two teenagers from the Cape Flats appeared in court on Thursday for allegedly setting alight 18 train carriages at Cape Town station in late November. The pair, a 14-year-old from Elsies River and a 15-year-old from Delft, were arrested on Monday evening after a member of the public recognised one in CCTV footage of the arson attacked circulated to the media, police spokeswoman Novela Potelwa said.

"The community member alerted the police. A 14-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested in Elsies River. Detective investigations led the police to another suspect, a 15 year old in Delft who was also arrested," she said.

The pair were remanded in juvenile custody until their next court appearance on January 9.

The arson attack on November 28 caused devastation at the city's central rail station and forced the temporary suspension of all train operations.