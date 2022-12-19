Teenage relative arrested for triple killing in Bishop Lavis

Cape Town - Police arrested an 18-year-old relative of the three victims who were murdered in Bishop Lavis last week. On Wednesday, December 14, police from Bishop Lavis started probing a triple murder after three people were found in the backyard of their Marlin Street, Nooitgedacht, home just before 6am.

The Elmoline Kemp, 46, her 13-year-old son Peter, and her sister, Shireen Isaacs, 54, sustained excessive head injuries and the cause of death is yet to be determined. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed an arrest had been made. Elmoline Kemp, 46, her son and sister were murdered. File Picture: Supplied “SAPS have initiated an investigation into the circumstances of a mass murder after three people were killed in Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis, Wednesday morning at around 5:45. The motive for the attack on the two females aged 46 and 54 and a 13-year-old boy in Marlin Street is yet to be determined.

Peter was only 13 year s old. File Picture: Supplied “According to reports, all three victims sustained fatal head injuries. “Detectives arrested an 18-year-old male who is related to the victims and who was found at the scene. Once charged, the suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in Bishop Lavis on three charges of murder,” Traut said. Shireen Isaacs, sister of Elmoline Kemp. File Picture: Supplied According to the Daily Voice, the victims’ bodies were found scattered next to a blood-soaked mattress.

The sisters were found lying face down, while young Peter was found lying on his back. Western Cape MEC of police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, said the mass killing was deeply concerning and condemned it in the strongest terms. Bishop Lavis community policing forum’s (CPF) Pastor Graham Lindhorst previously confirmed to IOL the motive for the murders remained unknown at this stage.