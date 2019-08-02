A 16-year-old boy appeared in the Muizenberg magistrate’s in Cape Town on Friday, after he was arrested for being in possession of drugs. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Cape Town - A 16-year-old boy appeared in the Muizenberg magistrate’s court in Cape Town on Friday, after he was arrested for being in possession of five 100g packets of tik, worth an estimated street value of R150 000. Western Cape police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said members attached to Muizenberg SAPS conducted observations in a shopping centre on Thursday when a suspect was overheard reporting that there was a police vehicle in the vicinity.

She said the suspicious-looking youth appeared to be very nervous and seemed to be on the lookout for police in the area.

“The member, Constable Julian Jacobs, called for backup and the station commander, Colonel Vassie Naidoo, who was doing crime prevention patrols nearby, responded to the call,” said Rwexana.

The SAPS members approached the suspect, searched him and found him to be in possession of five 100g packets of tik, worth an estimated R150 000, she said.

African News Agency (ANA)