Cape Town - An 18-year-old woman has broken her silence on allegedly being molested by her 70-year-old grandfather since she was six years old. Police sources say the man, who cannot be identified, had previously been acquitted of sexual assault in 2000 in Philippi.

In July, his granddaughter braved the wrath of her family by opening a case against him.

The man was arrested and will make his third appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on 17 September.

The young woman says to escape the abuse, she got married at the age of 17.

She says when she was six, her grandfather called her to a Wendy house in his backyard in Hanover Park where he allegedly kissed her vagina.

“There were other children there but he called me. He placed his mouth on my private part and I told him I needed to pee.

“He told me I must pee in his mouth and then he let me go,” the traumatised girl says.

“This abuse continued while we were forced to live there and even when we moved and visited him.”

The teen says the alleged abuse only stopped when she got married late last year and she reported him in July with the help of her husband and his family.

“Female family members who he also abused told me that I must withdraw my case because he is an old man who is sick and losing his memory and that I am bringing shame to the family.

“The day he was arrested, I had to point him out to police and he chased me away.”

Police spokesperson, Mihlali Majikela confirms a case of sexual assault is being investigated.

Daily Voice