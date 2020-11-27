Teens aged 14 and 16 in dock for gruesome Jordan Moore murder

Cape Town - A further two suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of Jordan Moore appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspects were arrested on Thursday. “The two youngsters, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested for murder on Thursday, 26 November 2020. “They were charged and appeared before the Atlantis Magistrates' court this morning (Friday). They were released in the custody of their parents,” Rwexana said. This brings the total of accused in the murder of the 16-year-old Grade 10 Robinvale High School pupil to nine.

According to reports, Moore and two friends were approached by two men who allegedly confronted them in Rietsanger Avenue in Robinvale on November 6.

The men allegedly forced the trio to buy them liquor at a local shebeen. Two of the youngsters managed to flee and seek help, but Moore was unable to escape.

It is alleged the perpetrators abducted Moore, stabbed him and had their dog maul him to death.

Earlier this week, four suspects appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court as they brought a formal bail application.

Their matter was postponed as a new attorney for the accused came on record.

Their bail application will come before court on December 9.

The other accused in the matter abandoned bail.

The community of Atlantis is still reeling in shock because of Moore’s gruesome death, and a wall of remembrance has since been made to celebrate not only Moore’s life but also the lives of other youths who were murdered in the area.

African News Agency (ANA)