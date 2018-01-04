The new year started off on a brutal note for a 17-year-old boy who was shot 14 times in Scottsdene. Picture: Solly Lottering

Cape Town - The new year started off on a brutal note for a 17-year-old boy who was gunned down in Scottsdene on Wednesday.

The unidentified teen’s body was riddled with 14 gunshots in the attack in Martin Street.

Fourteen bullet casings surrounded his body at the scene.

The incident happened before noon, while kids were playing in the street.

A woman, who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted, says the murder - the first of 2018 - has rocked the community.

“This was the first such murder in our area since the start of the new year,” she says.

“We only knew him as Pelle, he only used to walk to the shop and back home."

“You are classified by the people you speak to or even just greet."

“Pelle never had any blood on his hands, this we can say for sure."

“But he was walking with another person when the shots rang out, maybe that was their target.”

The woman says Pelle always walked alone and never belonged to a gang.

“When you walk in other territory, you are in a danger zone,” she adds.

The community says the youngster wasn’t in school or employed, but wasn’t known to mix with the wrong crowd.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed the incident: “A murder docket has been opened at Kraaifontein Police Station and no arrest has yet been made.”

Daily Voice