Teens ‘tried to correct lesbian's sexuality by sodomising her’

Cape Town - Two teen boys who allegedly held a lesbian captive in their shack and sodomised her over the weekend are now behind bars. It is believed the woman was gang-raped “to correct” her sexuality. The suspects, who are only 14 and 17 years old, allegedly attacked the young woman just a day before the annual Cape Town Pride Festival on Saturday, which is held to celebrate gay pride and raise awareness about the problems facing the LGBTQI+ community. Shop Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says on Friday shortly after 10pm, the 25-year-old woman was walking to a shop in Lotus River when she was attacked.

“She was accosted by one of the suspects whom she knows and he told her someone wanted to speak to her at a house in Duiker Avenue,” Laing explains.

“She went with him to a hokkie (shack) behind the main house where they held her.

“There were three suspects inside and they are all members of the Dog Pounds gang.”

Laing says one of the teens put his arm around the woman and told her he was in the mood for sex.

“He then threw her down to the floor of the hokkie (shack) and pulled off her pants. He sodomised her and the other two suspects also both sodomised her and they let her go.”

He says the traumatised woman ran home but found her family sleeping and waited until Saturday morning to report the matter.

“She went to her girlfriend who called the police and a case was registered,” says Laing.

“She was taken to the hospital and officers went on the hunt for the suspects on Monday morning.

“They found two of the gangsters, aged 14 and 17, while the third suspect is on the run.”

Laing says the community and police are appalled by this horrific crime and will do everything in their power to find the third suspect who has gone on the run.

“This is a horrific crime,” the top cop says while adding that he will stop at nothing to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We condemn all violence against women and children and this rape will not go unpunished as they specifically preyed on a lesbian woman.

“Even more shocking is that Capetonians recently celebrated the Cape Town Pride Festival.

“The third suspect is known as Boofie and I want anyone who knows where he is hiding to call me.”

If you know where Boofie is call Laing on 082 469 3016.

