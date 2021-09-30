Ten, including eight children, injured in Baden Powell crash

CAPE TOWN - A crash along Baden Powell Drive in Cape Town has resulted in 10 people being injured, eight of those which are children. According to ER24’s Ineke van Huyssteen, the silver Toyota Avanza vehicle overturned between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha after 2pm.

She said when paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene shortly after 2.30pm they found most of the patients (two adults, eight children) lying in the middle of the road. One of the children’s injuries were so bad she had to be airlifted to hospital from the scene. “The Avanza was found off the roadway about 20 metres from where the patients were found.

“Upon further assessment, one child was found to be in a critical condition. Paramedics immediately initiated advanced life support interventions before the girl was airlifted by the Red Cross AMS helicopter to a nearby hospital,” Van Huyssteen said. She said another child was found to have sustained serious injuries while the two adults and the rest of the children sustained injuries which ranged from moderate to mild. “Another child was found to have sustained serious injuries, while the two adults as well as the rest of the children sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“ER24, Metro EMS, Life Healthcare as well as another medical service treated the injured at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care,” Van Huyssteen said. She said the exact circumstances of the crash were not known. In a separate incident earlier during the day, Netcare 911 responded to a collision on Vryburger Avenue in Milnerton.