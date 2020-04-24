Ten liquor licences suspended in Western Cape as outlets defy lockdown

Cape Town - Ten liquor licences have been suspended following 37 investigations by the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) on matters of non-compliance with the National Disaster Regulations whereby liquor traders sold alcohol during the lockdown period.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said five reports are being prepared for the Liquor Licensing Tribunal’s consideration. He warned that any liquor vendor operating during the lockdown will be eligible for a fine and may lose their license, subject to an investigation.

“I have requested that the WCLA ensure that any outlet which contravenes the lockdown conditions be liable for a maximum fine of up to R115,610 or have their licence revoked permanently, subject to investigation,” Fritz said.

“It has further been requested that the WCLA join the PROVJOINTS committee [and] be included in every case where liquor was sold or an arrest was made to better track the original point of sale.

"I further welcome the resolution taken by PROVJOINTS on 25 March that no alcohol will be returned to any outlet after paying admission of guilt fine,” he said.