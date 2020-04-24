Ten liquor licences suspended in Western Cape as outlets defy lockdown
Cape Town - Ten liquor licences have been suspended following 37 investigations by the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) on matters of non-compliance with the National Disaster Regulations whereby liquor traders sold alcohol during the lockdown period.
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said five reports are being prepared for the Liquor Licensing Tribunal’s consideration. He warned that any liquor vendor operating during the lockdown will be eligible for a fine and may lose their license, subject to an investigation.
“I have requested that the WCLA ensure that any outlet which contravenes the lockdown conditions be liable for a maximum fine of up to R115,610 or have their licence revoked permanently, subject to investigation,” Fritz said.
“It has further been requested that the WCLA join the PROVJOINTS committee [and] be included in every case where liquor was sold or an arrest was made to better track the original point of sale.
"I further welcome the resolution taken by PROVJOINTS on 25 March that no alcohol will be returned to any outlet after paying admission of guilt fine,” he said.
According to Fritz, as per section 71 (1) of the Western Cape Liquor Act, “the Liquor Licensing Tribunal may grant an interim order suspending a licence upon application by an inspector or a designated liquor officer if there is an imminent threat to the health, wellbeing or safety of the public”.
“I urge members of the public who are aware of the illegal sale of alcohol to immediately report such to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Any persons wanting to lodge a complaint or report a contravention of the Regulations can contact the WCLA on 021 204 9805,” he said.
African News Agency (ANA)
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za