CAPE TOWN - Police arrested ten suspects in connection with violent crimes in South Africa's murder capital, Nyanga, in Cape Town at the weekend.

Nyanga was deemed the top murder flash point in the country in last year's national crime statistics.

In a statement on Monday, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, rape and possession of unlicensed firearms to hijacking.

One of the suspects, aged 20, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on a charge of rape on Monday.

ALSO READ: 154 suspects arrested over drug-related offences

Three of the suspects were arrested for cases of murder - two of them were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man who later died in hospital.

The other suspect was arrested on Sunday after he stabbed a woman who later died on arrival at hospital.

African News Agency/ANA