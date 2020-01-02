TEAM M49, an Aquila Safari Trans Agulhas entrant, during the 2019/20 edition of the World’s Toughest Inflatable Boat Race. Picture: Heinrich Sauer

JOHANNESBURG - A 10-year old boy drowned in the Western Cape fishing town of Gansbaai on New Year's day, one of several water-related emergencies reported by the National Sea Rescue Institute. In a roundup on Thursday, the NSRI said its Hermanus team was activated to reports of a drowning incident near Gansbaai. Phat prior to arriving on the scene, Western Cape government paramedics confirmed that the child had suffered a fatal drowning.

Also on Wednesday, Eastern Cape emergency services attended to a 10 year old girl at Kleinemond East River after the paddle board she was on with her father capsized, while in East London a three year old child was rescued by Buffalo City metropolitan municipal lifeguards at the Gonube River mouth.

Other mishaps were reported in Port Elizabeth, Strandfontein and Strand Beach, where a 25 year old woman was in a critical condition after nearly drowning.