Cape Town - Bail has been denied for the three men accused of killing Mitchells Plain landlord, Bradley Fredericks, 41, after the investigating officer testified that the murder was premeditated by his tenant.

The Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court heard that Igshaan Hendricks had offered to pay Rashaad September and Nishaad Wessels R600 and the contents of Fredericks’s house if they helped him kill him. Hendricks, who had been living in a smaller bedroom with his family in Bradley’s house, moved into the main bedroom that same day.

Detective Sergeant Francois Jordaan testified that a witness had come forward and led neighbourhood watch members straight to Bradley’s body, who was found dead on 15 July 2018.

According to the investigating officer, the post-mortem found that Bradley had been dead for ten days, proving Hendricks’s claims that he saw Bradley on 9 July, “a blatant lie”.

Jordaan said Hendricks had addressed Wessels and one other man, but that person became scared. Wessels then called on September.

“The three men lured Fredericks away from home saying they had found his lost puppy.

“They took him into the bush and accused three strangled him with two brown shoelaces.

“Accused one then stomped on his neck to break it, and they threw him in the shallow grave. We found the shoelaces on the scene,” Jordaan said in court.

He said a witness will testify that a “dik-geroekte” September and Wessels discussed what they had done with Hendricks.

They were denied bail and are being remanded in Pollsmoor Prison.

The matter will be moved to the Western Cape High Court for trial.

Daily Voice