Evangelist Angus Buchan arrived in a helicopter at the sports fields in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, where tens of thousands of people have gathered to pray for, among other things, rain. Photo: Tracey Adams

Cape Town - Evangelist Angus Buchan delivered a powerful message during a day of prayer in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, where tens of thousands of people gathered on Saturday to pray for, among other things, rain.

Buchan arrived at the Swartklip sports grounds in a helicopter shortly before noon. “I don’t want to waste time, because this is a very important historic moment. God gave me a word while I had my eyes closed and he said that Mitchell’s Plain will be the flower of Cape Town and people will come from overseas to see what God has done in Mitchell’s Plain. This is the start of the revival,” Buchan told the crowd.

The African continent was "one of light and will be the last to stand when Jesus comes". “I want to tell the people of Mitchell’s Plain, the chain of being victim is over,” he said. Not only should people critique the government, but the problem "is with the church, as churches are too proud, arrogant and proud".

Several alleged gang leaders and members walked up to the stage where Buchan prayed for them. He gave almost each one of them a piece of the clothing he was wearing as a gift and each received a special message from him.

A community member said, “God has done amazing things here today, we are overjoyed that the pastor came here and for the message he brought us.” Another man said, “This is what we needed and have been waiting for, and when the pastor started it started raining; that is how good God is.”

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi was among those in attendance. Earlier, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told the crowd, “I see God's hand in where I am today. I always pray and do not have enough wisdom unless it comes from God. The 1st of July in 2001 I surrendered my life to God and through being washed by the spirit I knew my life will never be the same."

Mogoeng said he experienced the Holy Spirit guiding him. “Today marks the change in South Africa and we are here to experience the movement of the Holy Spirit."

African News Agency/ANA