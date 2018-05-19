Cape Town - Violent protests have erupted in Parkwood, Cape Town in what is believed to be over housing.

Tyres were set alight, petrol bombs were thrown and officers were stoned on Sunday morning. A BP garage shop was looted and the area was cordoned off by police and law enforcement.

Prince George Dr was closed both ways between Hyde Rd & De Waal Rd.

"On Saturday night, a group of people put up pegs and structures in what was initially supposed to be a peaceful protest to hand over a memorandum to a local councillor about the community's housing needs. The people said they will remove the pegs and structures as soon as the memorandum was handed over. The City of Cape Town moved in on Sunday morning to remove the pegs and structures and some elements in the community reacted violently," said Wayne Dayson, City of Cape Town law enforcement spokerperson.

By 1pm, City of Cape Town authorities said the area remained tense but violent incidents have come to a halt.

Authorities are currently on the scene.

The local councillor is set to address the community at 14:00.

