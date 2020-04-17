‘Thank you coronavirus helpers’ is Google SA's most searched term during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The top trending search term on Google South Africa over the 21-day lockdown period is "thank you coronavirus helpers", followed by "lion" and "Boris Johnson".

Cape Town - The top trending search term on Google South Africa over the 21-day lockdown period is "thank you coronavirus helpers", followed by "lion" and "Boris Johnson". South Africans also searched for actress Vinolia Mashego, who recently passed away, trade union leader Zwelinzima Vavi, who tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus on April 2, and Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who was sanctioned and placed on leave by the president for violating the lockdown regulations.

"Lion" and "tiger" likely refer to the hit series Tiger King and various associated parodies.

Top ten trending search terms over the 21-day lockdown period:

Thank you coronavirus helpers Related - WATCH: Capetonians sing the national anthem while they 'Clap for our Carers' - https://www.iol.co.za/capeargus/news/watch-capetonians-sing-the-national-anthem-while-they-clap-for-our-carers-45846777 Lion Boris Johnson Related - UK PM Boris Johnson says he owes 'his life' to medics after release from intensive care - https://www.iol.co.za/news/world/uk-pm-boris-johnson-says-he-owes-his-life-to-medics-after-release-from-intensive-care-46610532 Tiger Related - Netflix's new 'Tiger King' episode has new and disturbing details - https://www.iol.co.za/entertainment/tv/streaming/netflixs-new-tiger-king-episode-has-new-and-disturbing-details-46672634 Vinolia Mashego Related - Mzansi mourns loss of former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia Mashego - https://www.iol.co.za/entertainment/celebrity-news/local/mzansi-mourns-loss-of-former-jam-alley-presenter-vinolia-mashego-46341795 Covid-19 news Related - Coronavirus Trends Page - https://www.iol.co.za/trends/coronavirus Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Related - WATCH: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams begs South Africans to forgive her for breaking lockdown rules - https://www.iol.co.za/news/politics/watch-stella-ndabeni-abrahams-begs-south-africans-to-forgive-her-for-breaking-lockdown-rules-46433641 Money Heist 5G Related - Concern mounts over 5G roll-out as residents fear 'health risks' - https://www.iol.co.za/weekend-argus/news/concern-mounts-over-5g-roll-out-as-residents-fear-health-risks-36922735 Zwelinzima Vavi Related - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19 - https://www.iol.co.za/news/politics/zwelinzima-vavi-tests-positive-for-covid-19-45988960

Search interest is plotted on an index of 0 - 100 and anything over 40 indicates high levels of search interest relative to other terms being searched at the time. Live search data is available on the Google South Africa Trends site.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year, worldwide.