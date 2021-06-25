NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
One of the employees the department posted about was advocate Lwandiso Kwababana. And the picture has left many flustered. Picture: Twitter
The advocate of our dreams? SA tweeps drool over Justice Department advocate

Cape Town - If there is one thing South Africans know how to do online, it is to drool over attractive people.

This was the case after the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ and CD) innocently posted a picture of one of its employees as part of a Youth Month initiative.

This yea,r National Youth Day and Youth Month are being celebrated under the theme “The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Growing youth employment for an inclusive and transformed society”.

As part of its Youth Month initiative, the DOJ&CD Western Cape Regional Office visited St Mary and Northwood Primary Schools to educate learners on the Constitution and various services in the department.

The DOJ and CD have posted tweets of its employees as a means to encourage people to consider applying for positions in the department.

One of the employees the department posted about is advocate Lwandiso Kwababana.

Kwababana, who is also a boxing coach, describes himself as someone who loves humanity, his friends and his community. His special attribute is to uplift the disadvantaged.

After the post, many people were expressed unabashed praise for his good looks.

And if you had managed to read to the bottom of the story to find out if Kwababana is single, he is not. He revealed in December 2020 that he got married, and cannot wait to spend the rest of his life with his stunning wife.

