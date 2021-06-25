The advocate of our dreams? SA tweeps drool over Justice Department advocate
Cape Town - If there is one thing South Africans know how to do online, it is to drool over attractive people.
This was the case after the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ and CD) innocently posted a picture of one of its employees as part of a Youth Month initiative.
This yea,r National Youth Day and Youth Month are being celebrated under the theme “The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Growing youth employment for an inclusive and transformed society”.
As part of its Youth Month initiative, the DOJ&CD Western Cape Regional Office visited St Mary and Northwood Primary Schools to educate learners on the Constitution and various services in the department.
As part of commemorating #YouthMonth DOJ&CD Western Cape Regional Office visited St Mary and Northwood Primary Schools where they educated learners on the importance of the Constitution and explained various services offered by the department. pic.twitter.com/SslUYVr1o5— The DoJ & CD (@DOJCD_ZA) June 11, 2021
The DOJ and CD have posted tweets of its employees as a means to encourage people to consider applying for positions in the department.
One of the employees the department posted about is advocate Lwandiso Kwababana.
#CareersinJustice— The DoJ & CD (@DOJCD_ZA) June 24, 2021
Advocate Lwandiso Kwababana is a Legal Administrative Officer at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Western Cape Regional Office.
#YouthMonth2021 pic.twitter.com/qhB0BiKsm6
Kwababana, who is also a boxing coach, describes himself as someone who loves humanity, his friends and his community. His special attribute is to uplift the disadvantaged.
After the post, many people were expressed unabashed praise for his good looks.
Hai 🤣😂😂— Motho wa Modimo... (@kgaott) June 24, 2021
DOJ was thirst trapping there..— BabesWePetitions (@Neli_Ngqulana) June 24, 2021
Normalize tagging your employees maeh... Y'all tag Ronald Lamola all the time 😭 https://t.co/ChYKPRRfiJ— Baby🥀 (@AmoSephiri16) June 24, 2021
Suddenly lawyers aren’t so bad… https://t.co/NDNi34H4u9— PLEASE READ BIO (@BadvocateAgain) June 24, 2021
Stop staring at me. I might get pregnant! https://t.co/KNfmbwoWtL— shero (@rugimuch) June 24, 2021
I suddenly have issues that need to be handled and attended to asap 🥺🥺🤭 https://t.co/qlRPRgzbuh— Sun-El Malamlel (@SaneleMalamlela) June 24, 2021
Does he require an assistant? https://t.co/kByOupBoQO pic.twitter.com/6cQ0yzXBGv— Bussy Riot 🚬o🌲 (@_theekword) June 24, 2021
https://t.co/w1QPD498wn pic.twitter.com/vTm8pM6eZG— Ndu. (@unqobisizwe) June 24, 2021
https://t.co/D0jTJVlhNi pic.twitter.com/uum8Uzsu7J— Ntladi Mercy (@mmaneng86) June 24, 2021
https://t.co/aUaAj1CA4O pic.twitter.com/B8WuPd04up— YT: Everything Lelona (@LelonaSoka) June 24, 2021
Listen! I'm prepped and ready - let's go!— Thembekile (@ThembiMrototo) June 25, 2021
And if you had managed to read to the bottom of the story to find out if Kwababana is single, he is not. He revealed in December 2020 that he got married, and cannot wait to spend the rest of his life with his stunning wife.
I enjoyed both days of my wedding, I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with my wife and soon we will be expanding our family (prophecy) hence my name "Lwandiso". pic.twitter.com/LMZwWCHrCU— Lwandiso Kwababana _Adv (@LwandisoAdv) December 24, 2020