The advocate of our dreams? SA tweeps drool over Justice Department advocate

Cape Town - If there is one thing South Africans know how to do online, it is to drool over attractive people. This was the case after the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ and CD) innocently posted a picture of one of its employees as part of a Youth Month initiative.

This yea,r National Youth Day and Youth Month are being celebrated under the theme "The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Growing youth employment for an inclusive and transformed society". As part of its Youth Month initiative, the DOJ&CD Western Cape Regional Office visited St Mary and Northwood Primary Schools to educate learners on the Constitution and various services in the department. As part of commemorating #YouthMonth DOJ&CD Western Cape Regional Office visited St Mary and Northwood Primary Schools where they educated learners on the importance of the Constitution and explained various services offered by the department. pic.twitter.com/SslUYVr1o5 — The DoJ & CD (@DOJCD_ZA) June 11, 2021 The DOJ and CD have posted tweets of its employees as a means to encourage people to consider applying for positions in the department.