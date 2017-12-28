Former SA’s Got Talent winner, James Bhemgee, narrowly escaped being shot after gunfire ripped through a window of his home. Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Cape Town - Former SA’s Got Talent winner, James Bhemgee, narrowly escaped being shot after gunfire ripped through a window of his home, where he had been spending time with friends.

On Wednesday, rumours spread that the opera singer had been shot in the stomach, and he had been in a serious condition in Mitchells Plain District Hospital.

However, James, 52, confirmed on Wednesday he was fine and that he had been sitting inside his home in Cuckoo Street, Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, when shots were fired at a man who had run onto the property on December 17.

The house is known as the Spes Bona troupe’s klopskamer, and is home to alleged members of the Skool Boys gang.

Police also confirmed a case had been been opened, and that no injuries had been reported.

Read: James’s CD to show he’s streets ahead

“On 17 December, the complainant was at home in Cuckoo Street, Rocklands, with friends,” says spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

“It is reported that a fourth person came to join them, who later went outside and then came running back inside."

“They then heard two gunshot that damaged the window."

“A case of discharging of a firearm in a public place was registered for investigation.”

On Wednesday, Bhemgee told the Daily Voice the gunshots were not meant for him but a man who had ran into their home.

“That is what happened,” he says. “They didn’t shoot at me."

“It was for someone who ran inside the house, hulle het agter hom geskiet (they shot at him.)"

“Die mense maak hulle eie stories. (People are making up their own stories.)”

A community source claims the shots were fired by members of the Americans gang.

Just two days before the shooting, Bhemgee had been at the Rags to Riches event on 15 December, held at the Jubilee Auditorium in Parow, where he was honoured with an appreciation award for outstanding achievement.

The event recognises artists who come from humble beginnings and rise above their circumstances.

Bhemgee became a household name after he was discovered by 83-year-old widow Angelique Fuhr, singing as he worked as a street sweeper more than 20 years ago.

He was later given sponsored singing lesson and a trip to the Royal College of Music in London.

In 2010, Bhemgee auditioned for SA’s Got Talent and won the the reality TV show, which earned him R250 000.

Daily Voice