The internet weighs in after employer threatens to fire employee for being an atheist

Sometimes, workplaces and office politics can get complicated. Even more so when values and beliefs get involved. One South African took to Reddit to seek advice after their employer allegedly threatened to fire them for being atheist.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Please help. My employer has threatened to fire me for being openly atheist. This came after I shared a Happy Atheist Day picture on my WhatsApp status (my statuses are personal and intended for friends and family). I was forced to remove the status. I now have a ’consultation’ with our (Christian and offended) HR lady on Friday and need to be prepared for this,” read the post. Many Redditors advised the user to go to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on the grounds that the firm is discriminatory. “CCMA is your friend on this one. Our non-discrimination laws are tight. They have no case whatsoever,” said Faerie42.

Story continues below Advertisment

Another Reddit user, dwdukc, agreed. “I agree here. I don't even know that it would matter if customers could see it. What if he had shared a ’Allah is great’ status, and the Christian boss and HR lady got offended? Would they be able to say that their Christian clients are unhappy? I don't think so, and I don't see how the status he shared should have less protection here.” Another user, Tokaloshie, advised the user to document everything if the company does not fire them.

Story continues below Advertisment