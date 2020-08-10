The nurse navigating the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic with grace
Colleen Gaskin is one of the nominees in our Women’s Month #SheIsMyRock campaign. Read more about her:
Colleen is a nurse at a psychiatric hospital in Mitchells Plain and as a healthcare professional is on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She works long and hard hours to make sure her patients feel cared for, supported and safe.
“She is such an inspiration to me because she has lost her son to cancer and is always spreading awareness about it in her community. She is such a selfless person, serving meals and wisdom to the vulnerable in her area,” says her niece.
“She is great example of what a strong woman is. She is a hero in the frontline of the pandemic and plays her role so gracefully. My aunt is simply amazing.”
