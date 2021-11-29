The silly season is gaining momentum, says MMC for safety and security JP Smith

CAPE TOWN – As the festive season fast approaches, City of Cape Town enforcement agencies have already had its hands full during the past week after 200 suspects were arrested during operations. Among those arrested is a suspected arsonist, a woman in possession of drugs and unmarked casino chips and a taxi driver who tried to bribe officers.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said officers were extremely busy at the weekend. He said several firearms and a large amount of drugs were confiscated. “Half of those arrested by our Traffic Service have been drivers under the influence, while Metro Police also arrested their fair share of drunk drivers.

“Our festive season is marred annually by an increase in road deaths and I encourage drivers to be responsible. You know ahead of time if you’re going to drink, so before you leave for your evening out, ensure that there’s a designated driver. Don’t get behind the wheel drunk and dice with death,” Smith said. On Friday, Metro Police officers received a complaint about a suspect who allegedly set his neighbour’s premises alight the day before. On responding to the complaint the 38-year-old man was found sleeping on the ground in his backyard. He was arrested and taken to Athlone police station.

In Brooklyn, members of the Gang and Drug Task Team searched a house in Princess Alice Street and discovered 69 packets of dagga, two scales, empty plastic packets and an undisclosed amount of unmarked casino chips. A 38-year-old woman was arrested on charges of possession of drugs. Smith said the casino chips, which required a licence to produce, were booked in as part of the docket for further investigation.

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services arrested 46 suspects, including 23 for driving under the influence of alcohol and a further 11 for reckless driving. A total of 116 vehicles were impounded, 169 cellphones confiscated and 77 562 fines were issued for various other offences. On Thursday, a traffic officer on patrol along Jakes Gerwel Drive pulled over a taxi who jumped a red light.

The taxi driver, who asked for a way to get out of the fine, was subsequently arrested for bribery after he threw two R50 notes on the passenger front seat of the officer’s patrol car. Law enforcement made 59 arrests. “The silly season is gaining momentum and our officers will be out ensuring that wilful negligence and disregard for the law, does not lead to the unnecessary loss of life.