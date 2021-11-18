The SPCA’s Bag A Bargain is back

CAPE TOWN - The SPCA is excited to announce that its Bag A Bargain sale is back this December. This is a call for all book lovers and animal lovers to come together for a good cause.

The sale involves buying a bag and getting books for free. The SPCA said this December and January it is expecting about 2 000 stray and unwanted animals to stream through its doors, and while those interested will be filling bags with books, it will go so much further. The purchase of a bag will be able to provide the stray animals with veterinary care, treatment, shelter and food. The organisation said for every R60 bag purchased, it will cover the cost of veterinary care for a stray animal, while the purchase of a R100 bag will cover the costs of veterinary care and food for one animal during the holiday period.

To assist in making this a reality, all you have to do is choose between the two SPCA fabric bag sizes and fill it to the brim with enough books that will entice your literary side. “We have piles of heart-stopping thrillers, smouldering romance novels, gripping dramas, mind-bending mysteries and futuristic science fiction books for you to choose from, as well as a range of non-fiction and biographies,” the SPCA said. This sale will be taking place at the SPCA Vet Shop on the corner of Timour Hall and Gabriel Road in Plumstead from December 7 until December 10, from 9am until 4pm.

On December 11 and 12, those interested can fill their bags from 9am until 2pm. The SPCA is urging all those interested to come out and help make a difference in the lives of strays and unwanted animals.