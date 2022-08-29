The Wemmershoek Water Treatment Plant is shutdown for urgent maintenance

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation directorate has announced the shutting down of the Wemmershoek Water Treatment Plant from midnight on Monday, August 29 until midnight Tuesday, August 30. The shutdown of the treatment plant comes as urgent routine maintenance needs to be conducted.

The routine maintenance was scheduled to have been conducted earlier this month but this had to be delayed after the emergency shutdown at the Faure Water Treatment plant. The areas which may be affected are parts of the Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities, as well as private consumers along the Wemmershoek pipeline. “Consumers in the Bloekoembos, Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, Brackenfell, Bellville, and Durbanville areas are kindly requested to reduce their water consumption during this period to maintain available water supply, and pressure in the pipe network and reservoirs until the repairs are completed,” said mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien.

The City of Cape Town has apologised for the inconvenience to residents. “The City sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates residents’ cooperation as it is imperative that it maintains its water supply infrastructure to the benefit of its consumers,” Badroodien said. [email protected]

