These areas in Cape Town can expect water disruptions this week

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has announced planned maintenance which will result in water supply disruptions in certain areas across the metropole. Zero-pressure tests and step tests will be conducted in Table View, Flamingo Vlei and Bloubergstrand from 9pm on Tuesday until 4am on Wednesday. The maintenance was postponed on November 16.

Story continues below Advertisement

Heldervue in Somerset West will also be subjected to zero-pressure tests on its main water supply in the area surrounded by Main Road, Kirkia Street, Dianthus Street, Gardenia Street, Abelia Street, Prunus Street, Strelitz Street, Magnolia Street and Lobelia Street. A disruption in water supply will be experienced from 9pm on Tuesday until 4am on Wednesday. Zero-pressure tests will also be conducted in the Pinehurst area in Kraaifontein, east of Okavango Road and south of Pinehurst Road.

A disruption in water supply will be experienced from 9pm on Wednesday until 4am on Thursday. According to the City, zero-pressure testing and step testing are part of the installation process for pressure management technology. Tests are done in advance to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves. It said residents in affected areas might experience low water pressure and some might have no water during the overnight testing period.

Story continues below Advertisement

Residents are advised to store water in clean, sealed containers in advance for use during this period and to ensure taps are closed to avoid water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored. The City’s water and sanitation directorate will be shutting off the water supply main to Manenberg on Thursday from 8pm until 4am. This is to replace a 300mm diameter bulk water meter insert on the main water supply. It said this could result in reduced water pressure and possible water disruptions to the area.

Story continues below Advertisement

In Schaapkraal, in Philippi, water will be shut off at several water supply mains. This will enable a safe connection of the recently replaced pipelines to the existing water supply network and will result in disruption of water supply to specified areas each day. Parts of Schaapkraal would be subject to testing before and during each time frame, resulting in intermittent water supply disruptions, the City said.

Here are the areas within Schaalkraal that will be affected: Wednesday, November 23 from 9am until 6pm Properties along the Corner Klip/Boundary Road and New Strandfontein Road; Corner Boundary Road and Kraal Road; Boundary Road and Boom Road; Schaap Road and 1st Avenue.

Tuesday, November 29 from 9am until 6pm Properties along Schaapkraal Road and New Strandfontein Road; Schaapkraal Road and Vlei Road (North); Vlei Road and Middle Avenue. Thursday, December 1 from 9am until 6pm

Properties along Vlei Road and Schaapkraal Road (South); Vlei Road and north of Olieboom Road. Tuesday, December 6 from 9am until 6pm Properties along the Corner of Vlei Road and Olieboom Road; Corner of Kraal Road and Olieboom Road; Kraal Road and north of Olieboom Road.