These areas will experience water disruptions in Cape Town this week

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced it would be conducting planned maintenance in different areas across the metro and water disruptions will be experienced. Residents in the Lower Gordon’s Bay area can expect disruption to their water supply from 10pm on Tuesday until 4am on Wednesday as zero pressure tests will be conducted on the area’s water supply.

Residents from Bel Aire in Somerset West can expect disruptions from 10pm on Wednesday until 4am on Thursday as zero pressure tests are conducted. Those residing close to the Steenberg Golf Estate, bounded by Steenberg Road, Tokai Road and Zwaanswyk Road, will experience water supply disruptions from Thursday 10pm until 4am on Friday. According to the City of Cape Town, zero pressure testing is part of the installation process for pressure management technology.

It said tests are conducted to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves. “In these affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during this overnight testing period. It is impossible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions. “Residents are kindly advised to store water in clean, sealed containers in advance for use during this period and to ensure that their taps are closed to avoid water loss and/or damage when the supply is restored.

“This work forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Strategy. Managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage,” said acting mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Councillor Siseko Mbandezi. Maintenance work will also be conducted in a number of areas, and residents can expect water to be shut down. In the Glenwood, Goodwood and Tygerdal areas, the main water supply will be shut down on Wednesday from 9am until 6pm.

This is to allow contractors to safely install a 25mm diameter connection to the main water supply. A water tanker will be made available to residents at the Glenwood Shopping Centre and in Riebeeck Street at the retirement village. A third water tanker will be roaming the area.

Water supply will also be shut down in the Klein Constantia area from 8am until 4pm on Thursday to enable the safe completion of construction work to the main water supply. This will also result in low water pressure for residents in Tokai. This maintenance work involves the isolation of the old water pipeline along Klein Constantia Road (from Croft Road Junction to Mount Prospect Junction) and will ensure the optimal operation of the newly installed pipeline along Klein Constantia Road. “This work forms part of the Water and Sanitation Directorate’s pipe replacement programme, which addresses the need for water supply network upgrades, in particular, the distribution system to the consumers.

“Please be advised that all sites where water and sanitation repairs and upgrades are conducted are deemed to be construction sites and, as such, are off-limits to members of the public,” Mbandezi said. The City’s water and sanitation department will also be installing pressure reduction valve (PRV) installations. Residents in Penhill, Eerste River, will experience a water supply disruption from 9am on Wednesday until 4pm. A water tanker will be roaming through the area to provide water for domestic use.

A PRV will also be installed in the Bridgewater area in Somerset West, and water supply disruptions are expected to take place on Thursday from 9am until 4pm. A water taker will be roaming through the area to provide water for domestic use. The City of Cape Town apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused by these projects. [email protected]