These Cape Town suburbs will have water cuts next week

The City of Cape Town has warned residents to expect water cuts for three days from Tuesday, due to planned water supply maintenance in a number of suburbs. Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate said maintenance work is being done on the water supply infrastructure.

Maintenance work will include pipe and valve installations, repairs and replacements. The following areas will be affected by this. Bloekombos and Wallacedene The City has shut down the Glen Garry Reservoir from Monday, September 30, until Friday, October 18, for essential annual cleaning and maintenance.

During this period, alternate water supply is being rerouted to the Glen Garry area, but at lower than usual pressure. Residents and businesses are requested to reduce their water consumption during this period to prevent the risk of the reservoirs running dry. Claremont and Newlands There will be a test shut-off on the 150mm diameter main water supply in Main Road, Claremont from 9am until 2pm on Tuesday, October 8 to determine the extent of the impacted area when the actual shut-off happens from 9am until 6pm on Thursday, October 10.

This will result in the disruption of water supply to the area between Vineyard Road, Main Road, San Souci Road and Fir Road next to the railway line as well as the immediate surroundings during this period. Somerset West The water supply to Brinkhuis Road, Mission Road, Willow Road, Protea Road and Quince Avenue and immediate surrounds will be shut off from 9am until 5pm on Tuesday, October 8. This will enable the contractor to safely install control valves on the pipeline as part of the pipe replacement project in these areas.

Fish Hoek and Glencairn The water supply to Berg Road and Pass Road in Fish Hoek and Reids Way in Glencairn as well as the immediate surroundings will be shut off from 9am until 5pm on Thursday, October 10. Maintenance teams will then be able to safely replace fire hydrants on the water supply pipelines in these areas. Simon’s Town The water supply from the Bierman Reservoir to this area will be shut off from 9am until 6pm on Wednesday, October 9.

This is to allow maintenance teams to replace a defective valve on the main water supply from the Bierman Reservoir into the local water supply network as well as fire hydrants in the area. Strand On Thursday, October 10, from 8am until 5pm the water supply to the Strand area will be shut off. This will enable the maintenance team to do a water supply infrastructure upgrade and safely install seven critical control valves on the water supply network in this area.

Parow Central, Fairfield Estate, Churchill Estate, Glenlilly, Parow Golf Course, and Richmond in the Parow area On Thursday, October 10, from 10am until 4pm, the water supply to these areas will be shut off. This will enable the maintenance team to safely install a water meter and a Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV) on the main water supply pipeline to these areas. Affected consumers in all the areas mentioned above are kindly requested to store enough water in clean sealed containers in advance. Residents are advised to keep their taps closed to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.